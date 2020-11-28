TESTING CONCERNS: ADH warns to not rely on negative COVID-19 tests

"Testing is good but it's not an excuse to not take precautions."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More people are getting tested for COVID-19, but health experts fear some are taking the wrong test and could be relying too much on their results.

(File/Getty)

Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health said while increased testing is great, there are some concerns.

Tumlison fears people are taking antigen tests even if they’re asymptomatic, due to the quick results.

The antigen test is just for people who are symptomatic, so this could be causing Arkansans to get inaccurate results.

Tumlison said another concern he has is people relying too much on a negative test.

For example, if you went Monday to get a PCR test and found out on Wednesday you were negative, Tumlison said those results aren’t representing the whole picture.

If you didn’t take precautions the rest of the day Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the rest of the day Thursday, you can get exposed again to someone who is sick. JOEL TUMLISON, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Tumlison said testing is not an excuse to not take precautions, so no matter your results — keep social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing your mask.

Earlier this week, KNWA/FOX 24 reported testing facilities have been reaching capacity — some even having to turn people away.

The ADH said so far none of its facilities have been experiencing this.