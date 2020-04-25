Testing procedures at Mercy

Testing is only being done on those who are symptomatic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Executive Director Will Tommey says they’re sticking to their current process on testing 50 people a day.

He says it doesn’t overwhelm their workers and still meets the demand in the area.

It is a process to get tested – you can’t just drive up get one.

If you are dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, you’ll have to call the hotline number first, speak with a nurse, and if they feel you need to be tested then an appointment will be set up.

As for the number of callers phoning in today – he says it’s been business as usual.

“It’s been pretty consistent in terms of the call volume we’ve seen over the lifespan of this test collection site and so we may have seen a slight uptick today but nothing that was overwhelming,” Tommey said.

Testing is only being done on those who are symptomatic. According to the CDC that includes a fever, cough, and shortness of breath.