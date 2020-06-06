The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement; a call to action

Several hundred demonstrators march peacefully as they protest in Addison, Texas, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Lives Matter is a hashtag, we hear it chanted at protests and see the posts on social media asking readers to fight against the injustices black people face around the world.

“For the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s still a movement that is necessary,” said Rev. Chris Seawood with the Historic St. James Missionary Church.

Created in 2013 the Black Lives Matter movement was formed after George Zimmerman was acquitted of the shooting and killing of Trayvon Martin, an African American teen. After the death of George Floyd while in police custody, the message has new momentum.

“My life matters and we need you to understand that my life matters it’s not in exclusion of your life,” said Seawood.

He continued that for all lives to matter we need to focus on the lives that are at stake.

Seawood said he is encouraged to see people of all different backgrounds outraged by Floyd’s death and standing in unity.

“The momentum seems a lot stronger, hearing people be a lot more vocal than ever expected from businesses to churches so it does give me hope.”

While a protest in Bentonville Monday night ended up turning violent, one in Fayetteville Tuesday brought thousands of people together and ended peacefully.

“We have developed a very good effective relationship here with the Fayetteville police department and so we have a constant dialogue.. as it relates to helping the police department or assisting them in understanding the importance of the black experience here in Northwest Arkansas and throughout the country,” said D’Andre Jones, Executive Director for Black Cultural Action Committee.

“It’s an important time to listen and to be able to express the frustrations and anger and distrust that’s in so many hearts and we will protect them,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

There is another protest scheduled for Friday night in Rogers and Sunday night in Bentonville.