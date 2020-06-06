“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups.” U.S. Marines order removal of controversial symbol from their installations

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Marine Corps. ordered the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag, according to the military branch’s website.

“Depictions of the Confederate battle flag are unauthorized in public and work spaces aboard an installation,” said the opening line of a Marines’ post on Twitter.

The post dictated removal of the flag via bumper stickers, clothing, posters, mugs and flags.

“Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society,” the post said.

MARADMIN 331/20: https://t.co/WLW4m70LW1 pic.twitter.com/TKoYJUL7Vo — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 6, 2020

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a non-governmental anti-hate group, includes the Confederate flag among its “General Hate Symbols”.

(FILE) The Confederate flag in its popular form without the original white fringe included in the square Army of Northern Virginia battle flag

“While a number of non-extremists still use the flag as a symbol of Southern heritage or pride, there is growing recognition, especially outside the South, that the symbol is offensive to many Americans,” the ADL’s description said.

Moving forward, Marine commanders have the “authority and responsibility to take reasonable, necessary and lawful measures to maintain law and order, and to protect installation personnel and property,” in reference to Confederate flag removal, according to the Marine Corps. post.