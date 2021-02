FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Sen. Jim Hendren announced Thursday he’s leaving the GOP, the party he’s represented in the legislature throughout his political career. He’ll now serve as an Independent.

In a sit-down interview with KNWA/FOX24’s Andrew Epperson, he explained his decision was prompted by the Jan. 6 insurrection and mounting extremism in the Republican Party. He also discussed the possibility of a 2022 gubernatorial run.