U of A celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — National Hispanic Heritage month kicks off Wednesday, which is a tradition that honors the achievements of the Hispanic and Latin American people.

University of Arkansas student groups have events planned throughout the month to celebrate.

The Hispanic and Latin-X communities are a big part of the U of A. The university says they are committed to making sure every student feels and knows their culture and traditions matter and they belong here.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leaders at the university says the Latin-X population continues to grow at the University of Arkansas. In fact, it is the largest minority group on campus.

National Hispanic Heritage month kicks off every year on September 15th. The month marks the national independence day of several Hispanic countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico’s independence day is on the 16th, Chile on the 18 and Belize on the 21st.

It was first observed in 1968 and in 1988 it became a month-long celebration.

This month at the U of A, they are highlighting the heritage of the many students that make up the Latin- X community.

“One of those events is ‘Plaza de las Americas’ and that is where the different student organizations that represent different countries will be able to share more about their cultures,” said Xochitl Delgado Solorzano, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Honors College.

“In order for all communities to understand each other, we encourage all communities to recognize and participate in the different events that we have from our different communities,” said Angela Mosley-Monts, Associate Vice Chancellor, for Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

There are films, they are hosting dance lessons, mentoring programs, community gatherings with food and music and more.

You can find all of the events on the diversity and inclusion website. There are a mix of in-person and virtual events

Another way to observe National Hispanic heritage month is to learn more about it. You can find plenty of books, writers, and other resources on display at the U of A library.

You can also support a Hispanic or Latino-owned business, visit an exhibit or museum that highlights their art and culture.