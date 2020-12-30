Then and now: 1918 Influenza Pandemic and COVID-19 Pandemic

A local historian takes us back in time, comparing the 1918 influenza pandemic and today's COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Author and local Historian Jerry Hogan has spent 2020 researching the 1918 influenza pandemic and comparing it to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The high estimate of the loss of life in 1918 in the country was 675,000, we’re already at 330,000 here now in the country,” Hogan said. “I don’t think that’s a very successful rate in my opinion based on the advancement of technology.”

According to Hogan, in Fayetteville in 1918 several men in the student army training core at UofA got sick with the flu eventually spreading it to the community.

“on Oct. 9, Fayetteville went into quarantine,” Hogan said. “No public gathering, no school, no church, no theater, no restaurants.”

A few similarities to mention: People did wear masks and practiced social distancing but the 1918 pandemic wasn’t nearly as politicized as COVID-19.

“I would hope in the future that we could try to understand that this a science-based problem and if we follow the science we can solve these problems,” Hogan said.

You watch a more in-depth version of Hogan’s findings on his webinar from May.

He will be hosting another webinar on Jan. 7th at 7 p.m. you can get registration details by emailing him at jbhogan22@hotmail.com.