Group plants flags along Lowell street to honor fallen troops

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Driving through Lowell on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day, people going down Dixieland Street saw a seemingly-endless sea of flags dotting the middle of the road.

The group Red Friday placed around 1,000 flags on the road, said president Michael Whitehead. They symbolize American soldiers who died serving their country. The group’s been placing an increasing amount of flags for the past five years in the same spot.

Whitehead said the group didn’t have trouble finding volunteers this year despite the COVID-19 outbreak, and he hopes people remember Memorial Day isn’t just for cookouts and laughs. There’s also a deeper meaning.

“There’s a lot of people that’ll have a hard day today, and those are the people that’re left behind,” Whitehead said.

The group started at 6 a.m. planting flags Monday then started picking them up shortly before 5 p.m.