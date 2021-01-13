There’s a new Highfill “policeman” in town!

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A young man’s wish has always been to be a police officer, and on Wednesday, January 13, that wish came true.

Sam Sweeten, 24, has always wanted to be a police officer.

“He’ll never get that opportunity but today due to the Highfill Police Department and their efforts, he did get to be a police officer,” Sam’s father, Kelly Sweeten, said.

On Wednesday, Sam got to fulfill his dream and be an honorary Highfill policeman!

On his first day on the job, he caught and arrested a “suspect” for “stealing” a Mountain Dew from a gas station.

"One of our officers volunteered to be on the wrong side of the law today," Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb said.







After Sam put the “suspect” in handcuffs, he read him his Miranda rights.

“I don’t know if they understood him but Sam was saying, ‘because you were bad, you’re gonna have to go to prison, and go see the judge, and go to court.'”

It was a job well done, that will last a lifetime.

It made his year, I promise you. It has made his year. KELLY SWEETEN, SAM’S DAD







Did you have a good day?

YEAH! – Sam