‘They lived a very grateful life.’ Fayetteville pastor remembers parishioners slain in triple homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville pastor reflected on the lives of James Stanley McGehee and Tammie Chenoweth, two parishioners who were slain Wednesday in a Madison County triple homicide.

Steve Curtis is the pastor at Living Faith Church in Fayetteville. He said McGehee and Tammie Chenoweth, who were married, attended the church for the last two years. They’d attended services in previous years.

Pastor Steven Curtis holds Cheyenne Chenoweth’s son during a church service. Police said Chenoweth was killed by her brother in a triple homicide this week.

Curtis said the church family is devastated.

“They lived a very grateful type of life, so that persona bled into everything they did, whether they were members of the church, parents, grandparents or a married couple,” Curtis said.

Curtis said McGehee messaged him a few days before he was killed, and he expressed a desire to volunteer as a mentor for men who’ve been released from prison.

Related Content Suspect arrested after Madison County triple murder, child abduction

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, faces three capital murder charges related to the triple homicide. McGehee was his stepfather, Tammie Chenoweth was his mother and Cheyenne Chenoweth was his sister. He confessed to murdering them Wednesday afternoon, said Dustin Chenoweth, his brother.



Tammie Chenoweth, James Stanley McGehee and Cheyenne Chenoweth were all killed. (Courtesy: Dustin Chenoweth)

The murders stemmed from an argument related to a firearm stolen by Hunter Chenoweth’s ex-girlfriend Kalea Long, who was found with the charged killer near Benton later that night, Dustin Chenoweth said. Cheyenne Chenoweth’s infant son was also found, and Dustin Chenoweth said she took him before they fled.

“I’m not really sure where they were planning to go, but it’s obvious that they had planned to go somewhere because they were intent on gathering up money before they left,” Dustin Chenoweth said in a Facebook message.

The baby is safe with immediate family, Dustin Chenoweth said.

“We have to keep the rest of our family together,” Dustin Chenoweth said.

Hunter Chenoweth made his first appearance before a judge Friday. His bond was revoked.