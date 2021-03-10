“Things are starting to look up,” family of Springdale doctor says

The family of the Springdale doctor who's fighting for his life after contracting covid-19 says a turn of events happened this weekend

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Friday we introduced you to Dr. Seth Garner.

He owns his own clinic in Springdale.

Dr. Garner is currently in a Little Rock ICU after he contracted COVID-19 from a patient a month ago.

He was taken off the ventilator this past weekend and is now breathing with help from a trach tube.

Allison Lee is Dr. Garner’s sister-in-law.

She says doctors confirm Garner’s now battling a bacterial infection from being on a ventilator and has double pneumonia.

She says the family is thankful for the hospital staff who’s been giving them updates constantly and was able to diagnosis Garner’s underlying issues.

“Better signs are starting to happen,” Lee said. “He’s sleeping now, he’s more comfortable, he’s stable and when I say stable – his stats are starting to come back up and things are starting to look up now.”

Dr. Garner was sent to Little Rock from a Northwest Arkansas hospital to undergo a specific treatment.

Once the infection is cleared up — Lee says doctors will discuss the next steps in his recovery process.

You can support Dr. Garner’s family by visiting their Gofundme page.