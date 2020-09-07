Residents say a portion of Persimmon street is too narrow and falling apart

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frustrated residents concerned about a narrow stretch of road that they say is deteriorating and has become a safety hazard for those who live in the area.they are calling out for the city to fix it before someone seriously gets hurt.

“As they built out the subdivision and the community grew. It just got more and more terrifying. We weekly have an accident or somebody is in the ditch,” said Brittney Jones.

“It’s just awful, people hitting other cars, and mailboxes there is just not enough room,” said Garren Schaeder.

They’re talking about Persimmon street between Broyles avenue and 54th street.

“This road, it’s been dangerous all along and when they shut the other roads down and created the detour, it made it worse and more traffic on this road,” said Schaeder.

“So now, we have semi’s, cement trucks and full loads on lumber going down it.” said Jones who also worries about cars zipping through the area.

City Engineer Chris Brown said the city road is on their radar.

“We do have a realignment plan and there needs to be some minor widening on that existing road to make it at least 20 feet long, wide enough for two cars to pass,” said Brown.

He said the project would cost at least $500,000 and it comes down to getting the funding.

City Council Member for Ward 4, Position 2, Kyle Smith said “We always have a longer list of projects we’d like to do than we have funding available. but the staff maintains a prioritized list that we review frequently so that each new budget cycle can be planned strategically to make the most of the money that’s available.”

Smith said they are looking at different resources.

“We have extra unallocated funds from phase one of the 2019 transportation bond and we have not made final decisions on where that money will be spent, but Persimmon street is highly ranked on the shortlist,” said Smith.

“If the council said tomorrow yes they do want to fund the project then there would be some design time and some construction. It’s probably about a year to 18 months of designing and construction before we could get that work completed,” said Brown.

Smith said the city will have a better idea of how those funds will be spent within the next two months.

“I understand that this can’t be done tomorrow, I know that it involves construction and time, and finances and planning but it’s not safe the way it is right now,” said Jones.

She hopes temporary fixes can be made like adding speed bumps or redirecting the detour for now.