Those eligible can now get COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam’s Club

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Arkansas, Friday.

Only people in the current priority group can make an appointment to get the vaccine. That means those who are 70 years old and older and those who work in education.

The department of health tell us there are nearly 60 Walmart and Sam’s Club participating in the rollout. They are getting about 11,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine a week which breaks down to just under 200 doses per participating location.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH tells us their shipment is through the U.S. Federal retail pharmacy program and is in addition to what the state is already getting.

“It’s just a great thing to have additional vaccines in the state of Arkansas. You know the state’s weekly allocation is very small. We get about 43,000 doses each week which is really is like a drop in a bucket compared to the number of vaccines we really need,” said Dillaha.

Some locations are in underserved communities with limited access to health care services.

Dillaha said this will really help increase its reach.

“We want to make sure that we equitably distribute vaccines around the state and make sure all counties receive vaccines sufficient to vaccinate the priority populations living in their counties,” said Dillaha.

You must make an appointment. A spokesperson with Walmart said you will only see slots that are available and appointments are available up to 7 days out at a time.

For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Arkansas to administer COVID-19 vaccines –>>