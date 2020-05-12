Thousands of masks donated to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

The masks will be given to visitors, patients and vendors

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local hospitals receive thousands of cloth masks thanks to a generous donation.

Maria Wleklinski is the Chief Nursing Officer at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She says La-Z-Boy donated 10,000 fabric masks to be distributed among the other Northwest Health System hospitals in

This allows staff to save their CDC recommended masks for when they’re in direct contact with patients like during elective surgeries.

“It has also helped us give back to the community and provide them with masks so when they’re out in the community they have a mask to wear as well – keeps them safe,” Wleklinski said.

Wleklinski says stocking up on the respirator masks also keeps them prepared incase there’s a surge of covid-19 patients.