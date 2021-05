FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Before the pandemic, people in Washington County debated whether to expand the jail to reduce overcrowding. COVID-19 forced administrators to make emergency changes to thin out the jail population, and local experts have varying thoughts on what the criminal justice system will look like moving forward.

"We, of course, have a constitutional charge for the safety and well-being of our detainees and employees," said Sheriff Tim Helder.