BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s only a few days left to catch a free exhibit at The Momentary in Bentonville.

The exhibit, titled “Until”, is described as an immersive feast for the eyes. It stretches across 24,000 square feet of gallery space and is complete with wind spinners, colorful wallpaper, and a crystal cloud.

Sunday is the last day the exhibit will be at The Momentary.