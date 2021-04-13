Today : Bentonville Special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election is happening Tuesday, April 13 in Bentonville, where residents vote on several bond measures for the city.

So far, during early voting over 450 residents have already cast their ballots.

https://www.bentonvillebond.com/

Voters will have 9 questions to vote for or against. The two main issues are to extend a one-cent sales tax and refunding $23 million dollars in bonds.

If approved, the sales tax would be used to finance seven improvement project within the city which are the remaining questions on the ballot.

One of the big measures on the ballot is for the street improvement projects across the city which will also help keep up with the growth of Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas.

“We have identified 10 arterials, 10 collectors and 15 intersection projects that are very important as we see the city grow to help us have that mobility and move that traffic through the city,” said Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman.

Bentonville residents will also weigh in on the parks and recreation improvement bonds which focuses in 4 areas; the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, Philips Park Renovation, Quilt of Parks, and the 8th Street Gateway Park / West Bentonville Trails.

“It’s a place to take your kids its a place to build your family unit. It’s a place to spend your quality time. What we are trying to do is preserve the land and preserve the town you may have grown up in. We are trying to preserve as much of the green place and the natural beauty,” said Bentonville Parks and Recreation, Director, David Wright.

The Parks and Recreation department is seeking over $32 million dollars from the bond issue.

Other projects includes drainage improvements, the public library to the police and fire department training facilities improvements projects.

Voters can stop by the Bentonville Church of Christ, Activity center or at the First Landmark Baptist Church to cast your ballot.

Voters will also see some of the same safety measures still in place since the pandemic. They will use a stylus to vote and machines will be wiped down after each use.

Doors close at 7:30pm.