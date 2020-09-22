Today is National Voter Registration Day; get involved in upcoming election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can still sign up to volunteer as poll workers. Director of Elections for Washington County Jennifer Price said they are in need of bilingual poll workers. They are looking specifically for people who speak Marshallese and Spanish.

Price said they lost over 100 poll workers during the pandemic but received an unbelievable amount of support from the community in recent weeks to fill those spots.

There are 42 voting centers and about 400 people will be spread out at those locations.

“We have been very fortunate, now we will continue to put volunteers on a waitlist and poll workers as well because you never know what will happen between now and election day,” said Price.

If you’re bilingual, over 18, registered to vote and are interested call or email the Washington County Election Commission.

The Benton County Election Commission is accepting applications.

Others way to be active in the election process; you can reach out to candidates you feel strongly about and see if they need help with their campaigns, passing out flyers, and canvassing.

Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day, look to local organizations for efforts to register people to vote.

The biggest way to be active in the elections is by making your voice heard and vote.