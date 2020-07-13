Tontitown City Council passes mask ordinance

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown City Council passed a mask ordinance, joining other Northwest Arkansas cities making it mandatory to wear masks in public.

The ordinance states masks must be worn by those who go out in public and are fewer than six feet apart from others in the community.

“The Arkansas Department of Health and CDC released guidance regarding the use of face coverings as a method of decreasing the exposure to COVID-19,” the city announced in a Facebook post. “Governor Hutchinson has voiced his support and encouragement for the usage of facial coverings to get our state and city back on track to flattening the curve.”

Mayor Paul Colvin purchased several cases of face masks, the post said, and the Tontitown Police Dept. will distribute them to businesses in town.