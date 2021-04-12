Tontitown town police officer rescues woman from a flaming car

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Last night the Tontitown police attempted to pull over a stolen car, however, it turned to a car chase which ended in a fiery crash and heroic rescue.

Cheif Corey Jenison with the Tontitown police says officer Rebecca Martis was patrolling the northside of the town when she noticed a stolen car, she attempted to pull over the stolen car driven by Chassadee Costales and it turned into a chase. Costales then lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The officer you see jumping into the flaming car to save the suspect is officer Garrett Henry. I asked Cheif Jenison what it was like watching the video on his end.  

“It’s hard to put words on it, to see it happen here and to one of your own, it was definitely a proud moment for me and everyone in our department,” says Jenison.  

The decision Officer Henry made in the moment is one that continues to resonate with him.  

“I’m extremely proud of their actions and be able to flip the switch from chasing a suspect to being able to save that same person moments later, it’s incredible,” says Jenison.   

Cheif Jenison tells me, Officer Henry was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home. We will continue to update you on this story as things develop.

