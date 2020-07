FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why KNWA/KFTA wants to thank the frontline fighters in our area!

Freda Easterling recently had her hip replaced and because of the pandemic, she wasn’t allowed any visitors during her stay at Washington Regional.

Thanks to the team at the Total Joint Center, Freda was never alone.

To everyone in the Total Joint Center — Thank you for your reassurance and kindness to Freda during these trying times. Your support means more than you could ever know.



Do you know a Frontline Fighter who deserves a “thank you” for their hard work right now? Tell us about them!