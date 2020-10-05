Tracking COVID-19 vaccine trials in Arkansas

As the country's COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, researchers in Arkansas are racing to find a safe and effective vaccine.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For three months The Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research has been recruiting volunteers to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Dr. Richard Pellegrino says the center is the only site in the state offering this study that coincides with a nationwide effort – Operation Warp Speed.

“These trials are very large because they’re trying to come to a resolution as soon as possible,” Dr. Pellegrino said.

The goal is to develop a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January.

“But it could be later of course,” Dr. Pellegrino said. “No one knows.”

To participate you must be 65 years old or older or between the ages of 18 to 64 and working outside your home, no history of COVID-19 infection, and no history of severe allergic reactions from vaccines.

“The main disqualification [is] if you had an illness that was unstable,” Dr. Pellegrino said.

You’ll have to provide medical history.

Once you’re approved, you’ll go to the Little Rock office, get some blood drawn, and receive your first injection. You’ll be back 30 days later for a second shot.

“You’ll be called every week to see how you’re doing,” Dr. Pellegrino said. “There’s also a diary you have to keep which is an electronic diary, which is very brief, but the purpose of it is so you can communicate with us daily if there’s anything you want to talk about or any symptoms you’re having.”

Dr. Pellegrino says it’s an MRNA vaccine. It’s not a live or dead virus but a protein from the virus.

“Ultimately a protein is produced from the virus that makes your body produce antibodies against that protein so when the actual virus comes along those antibodies will kill the virus,” Dr. Pellegrino said.

In fact, he says many of these vaccines being tested were developed for SARS. Though in 2008, SARS turned out not to be too much of a problem in the West.

“There were vaccines that were on their way to being developed and then really were not,” Dr. Pellegrino said. “That wasn’t continued until now.”

He says so far, there hasn’t been any reports of serious reactions.

Dr. Pellegrino says it’s too early to tell if it’s effective.

Still, as part of Operation Warp Speed – If the FDA decided the vaccine was effective, manufacturing is already happening so doses are already in place.

“Which is very unusual because you don’t know that it’s going to work but that was the idea so that it could be implemented quickly,” Dr. Pellegrino said.

Dr. Pellegrino says they are looking to enroll more minority participants for the trial. The study will last about 25 months with eight visits to the office. You will be compensated for time and travel if you qualify.