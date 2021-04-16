Traditional on-site education or Virtual Academy for fall semester? Fayetteville Public Schools Choice deadline is May 1st

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several area school districts are already preparing for next school year when it comes to learning options for students & families.

Fayetteville Public Schools tells us it hopes to have much more of a traditional school year. The district expects the majority of its students to be back on campus for 2021-2022.

Next year, the blended option will not be offered so students can learn the traditional way on-site or attend the Fayetteville Virtual Academy.

The district sent out a surveys to parents to get a better idea of what families were leaning towards and 97% chose the traditional setting for their kids.

For parents who have not made a decision, Fayetteville Virtual Academy, Principal, Kim Cook says there are several benefits to school online.

“They {parents} enjoyed being more involved with their student’s education and being a partner in education with their students. They enjoy the flexibility and the family time that FVA has afforded them,” said Cook.

Starting next year, the academy will be adding kindergarten to 3rd grade so it will serve K through 12th grade.

Kindergarteners to third graders will have set times to log in every day for some direct lessons, but then it is more of a flexible schedule.

For the older students, they are considered actively attending as long as they are performing well and maintaining passing grades.

Students in 7th grade and up can also take elective courses and participate in sports teams at Fayetteville Public Schools

She adds some students thrive with online learning.

“They have to demonstrate a higher level of independence and motivation because they are guiding their own learning. Of course, having a basic technology skills is important, time management and organizational skill in critical,” said Cook.

Students are able to schedule one-on-one sessions with their teachers if they need more instructions or help with an upcoming test.

Fayetteville Public Schools anticipates some of the COVID-19 procedures to stay in place like social distancing and frequent hand washing. A decision on mask wearing requirements will be made in the coming weeks.

Fayetteville school families have until May 1st to make a decision between traditional or virtual schooling.