Transgender sports bill could hurt NWA financially

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas might take a financial hit in the wake of recent trans-related statewide legislation.

The NCAA Board of Governors said it supports the opportunity for trans student-athletes to compete in college sports, and that “NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of discrimination should be selected.”

Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce President Steve Clark said the loss of sporting events would hurt a lot.

That economic impact for us, here in Fayetteville and in NWA, would be significant, bordering on catastrophic… because we’re not talking about tens of thousands of dollars. We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars. STEVE CLARK, PRESIDENT, FAYETTEVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The NCAA Board of Governors said the criteria for holding tournaments and championships extends to being welcoming and respectful of all participants.