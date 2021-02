ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A truck drove into the pool of a resident’s backyard in Rogers.

Around 11:35 a.m. Rogers police responded to a traffic collision on N. Turtle Creek Drive.

When they arrived, they found the truck in the pool.

The weather has caused for slick road conditions. Rogers police have responded to 31 accidents since 4 p.m. February 9 through 10 a.m. February 10. More than 120 service calls have been received.