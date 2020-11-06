Trump’s influence on Arkansas Republican legislators unlikely to change if Biden wins, political scientist says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If Joe Biden (D) maintains his lead and wins the presidency, the current leader of the Republican Party will be out of office. A noted University of Arkansas political scientist said the state’s Republican legislators aren’t likely to distance themselves from him regardless of the outcome.

President Trump has become the main force behind the Republican Party, and his policy platform and popularity were driving forces behind the party’s statewide legislative success this election cycle. Republicans swept U.S. congressional races in Arkansas and dominated in state legislative races, which the often-accurate Arkansas Poll predicted due to the state’s yearly shift further to the right.

Prof. Janine Parry is a political scientist and director of the Arkansas Poll, and she said Trump’s legacy will continue to be a positive play for Republican candidates running in Arkansas.

“There’s no trouble that I can see from Arkansas Republican candidates in the foreseeable future continuing to hitch their wagon to that horse,” Parry said.

State Sen. Bob Ballinger (R) is one of Arkansas’ prominent conservative legislators. He said candidates will still invoke Trump in campaign slogans, and candidates will seek out his endorsement.

“We’re about to have a gubernatorial race that’s gonna be hotly contested in the primary, and every one of the primary candidates will be reaching out to President Trump and asking for his endorsement,” Ballinger said.

Parry said it’s unlikely Trump will lose political prominence considering his high approval rating in many states, including Arkansas. His leadership in conservative politics and social media presence could even grow outside official restraints.