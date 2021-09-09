Two teens killed in LeFlore County crash

HOGDEN, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two teens were killed September 6 in LeFlore County after their truck crashed into a tree.

According to an incident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, three teens were headed east on Cosner Road around 2 miles west of Hodgen, Okla.

The report says the truck failed to make a curve and drove off the road and struck a tree.

According to the report, the driver, 17, died at the scene due to head, torso, and internal injuries. One of the passengers, 15, was airlifted to St. Frances Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., with similar injuries where they died on September 7.

The second passenger, 16, was also taken to St. Frances Hospital. They are in stable condition.

The condition of the driver is under investigation, according to the report. The report says speed was the cause of the incident.

The report says seatbelts were in the car, but not used by all. The weather was clear.