Tyson Foods partners with multiple groups to distribute free food

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple groups came together to help hungry families in Northwest Arkansas.

Tyson Foods partnered with HOPE Distributors to give away approximately 45,000 pounds of Tyson protein, produce, and other shelf-stable items on Saturday, August 22, in Springdale

The drive-through food distribution event was free and was opened to the Northwest Arkansas community.

Related Content Tyson Foods partners with Springdale Schools for free food distribution event this Saturday

Pat Bourke, with Tyson, said it was a pretty good turnout.

Unfortunately, it’s a great turn out, but it’s kind of indicative of the need we have not only in this community but in communities around the country. Pat Bourke, Tyson Foods

Bourke went on to say this wasn’t the only food giveaway event happening.

He said there was an event in Iowa, which was recently hit by a major storm.