Tyson plant in Waldron temporarily closed for deep cleaning

The Tyson plant in Waldron located at 442 Plant St. has temporarily closed for deep cleaning.

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tyson plant in Waldron located at 442 Plant St. has temporarily closed for deep cleaning, according to a Tyson spokesperson.

KNWA/FOX 24 received a tip from a viewer that the plant has been closed for at least two days.

A Tyson spokesperson told KNWA/FOX 24:

Our Waldron processing facility is currently undertaking sanitation and maintenance procedures. We expect operations will resume soon.

TYSON SPOKESPERSON

The spokesperson did not confirm or deny if the sanitation efforts were in any way related to COVID-19.

