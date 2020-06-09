U of A offering mental health support

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas offering students mental health support in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Patricia Morency, LMSW, M.Ed., is a mental health clinician at the U of A. She said that race-related violence can take a toll on your mental health.

The death of George Floyd has sparked outraged and nationwide protests. It’s also sparking conversations about race relations and bringing to light many of the injustices black people face in America.

Morency said all of these events can be traumatic and its effect can show up in different ways.

“When you are constantly being exposed to the death and harassment of black people… it’s definitely going to affect your mood and it’s going to affect your anxiety. Being able to engage in these protests there are also safety measures I mean we are still in the COVID pandemic.”

Morency said if you are struggling to sleep, losing your appetite, or feeling depressed it’s time to speak to somebody. Counseling and Psychological Services, also known on campus as CAPS – has created webinars on dealing with race-related stress.

Some tips include building a strong support network, taking a moment to reflect and understand your feelings and educate yourself on some of the issues like systematic racism or the history of policing in America.

Thanks to telehealth— counseling is also available to students 24-7. Morency said you can schedule a meeting with a counselor and they can help you figure out what resources best fit your needs.