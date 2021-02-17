UA Engineering professor says rolling blackouts show infrastructure is working, but lessons can be learned

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Energy companies put rolling outages on pause, and they don’t expect anymore related to the historic winter weather in Arkansas. A University of Arkansas engineering professor said there are lessons that can be learned about how to prepare the infrastructure for extreme weather in the future.

Prof. Roy McCann said the rolling blackouts have been a nuisance, but they’re reflective of Arkansas’ energy infrastructure working. In places like Texas, outages have been more severe.

McCann said energy equipment must be better suited to work in extremely cold temperatures rather than just extreme heat, which is how they’re set up in the South. He said more can be learned about demand response.

“[They’ll learn] to set up pre-planned processes to reduce peak loads when needed while still providing power to essential loads and overall providing good service to residential areas,” McCann said.