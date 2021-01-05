UA graduate student says he trusts campus COVID-19 guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students will resume classes next week, and on-campus health officials said they learned from the Fall 2020 Semester ways to effectively reduce COVID-19 numbers. One graduate student said he’s pleasantly surprised with how well the university’s handled the pandemic and feels comfortable enough to spend much of his semester on campus.

Julius Mays was finishing his undergraduate degree when COVID-19 hit last March.

“I was really impressed with how quickly the university was able to pick up and move online really fast,” Mays said. “It was crazy.”

Heading into the Spring, Mays is in his second semester as a graduate student and graduate assistant. He said he’s confident in administrators’ COVID-19 safety plans despite spiking positive cases in the area and state.

“I don’t think the UofA gets enough credit for how it handled the pandemic, because I know we did a lot better than a lot of institutions my friends go to,” Mays said.

Zac Brown is the Assistant Communications Director for the Pat Walker Health Center on campus, and he said administrators learned alongside students how to keep positive case numbers low. He said it’s important nobody gets complacent with vaccine distribution on the way.

“We looked at what was successful last semester and said, ‘Let’s replicate it,'” Brown said. “Our biggest struggle and our biggest challenge this semester will be to make sure everybody recognizes that we’re still in this, and we still have a lot of work to do.”

Brown said students have now gotten used to wearing masks and social distancing when spending time on campus. He pointed to the steadily-falling case numbers last semester as proof that UofA guidelines worked.

“We are at a point where we all know exactly what the health recommendations are, what’re the guidelines we need to be following,” Brown said.

Mays said he’ll be on campus more this semester, and he hopes administrators and campus visitors are encouraged by what happened in the Fall. He said the university could do a better job advertising its on-campus testing services.

“If we all did our part, as well as the school doing their part, too, we’ll have the minimal amount of cases,” Mays said.