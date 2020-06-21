UA Journalism’s ‘Arkansas Soul’ project promotes minority representation in media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’ School of Journalism & Strategic Media published a new website for its ‘Arkansas Soul’ program. The site provides an avenue for students and administrators to publish fresh content aimed at increasing minority representation in media.

“From its inception, Arkansas Soul has been all about giving a voice and platform to students of color interested in media and journalism,” said Prof. Niketa Reed, founder and director of the program. “It’s meant to provide diverse content for, by and about BIPOC in Arkansas.”

The site features content intended to educate people about Arkansas’ rich history inside communities that aren’t covered enough, Reed said.

“As a minority transplant to the Northwest part of this state, I was dismayed at how little I actually knew about the history and culture of Black and Brown Arkansans,” Reed said. “I certainly wasn’t alone.”

Those who engage with the site will find multimedia pieces, like a filmmaker’s take on Bentonville’s impending Confederate statue removal, a podcast from a recent UAPB graduate and soul food reviews.

“We hope Arkansas Soul will help high school students understand journalism and its potential to help their communities tell their stories,” said Prof. Rob Wells, the program’s web editor. “We wanted to get a mix of video, podcasts, data visualizations and stories that look at the richness of culture in our state.”

The program partnered with arkansascovid.com to represent COVID-19’s impact on Arkansas’ minority communities, and a data journalism student works with both outlets to crunch the numbers. The results are posted to Arkansas Soul’s website.

“Working with Arkansas Covid and Arkansas Soul has been an eye-opening experience,” said Mary Hennigan, joint summer intern for the programs. “Until you sit down and look at the numbers everyday, it’s hard to be aware of what’s happening within each race. I’ve been working with population data recently, and the most important thing I’ve learned is that it is a different story for each group.”

Hennigan said the numbers indicate minority communities are hit harder than COVID-19 than others.

“When you look at the number of positive cases per 1,000 people of their population, you can see that minorities are affected more,” Hennigan said. “Whites have the number of most positive cases with more than 7,000, but when you consider their population in Arkansas, it equates to about three out of 1,000 people. Comparatively, African Americans have just under 4,000 cases, but their ratio is nearly eight out of 1,000. This is data people need to know.”

The program will continue to represent important stories in minority Arkansas communities, Reed said, with an expected expansion in the fall. A summer writing challenge encourages students to share their COVID-19 realities for an opportunity to earn cash prizes.

“The work our students and contributors produce for the website is not just another diversity story,” Reed said. “It’s the main story.”