UA staff approve resolution requiring face masks indoors

The Board of Trustees will make a decision on whether or not they want to support this resolution at its next meeting.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas faculty members, students, and staff approve a joint resolution for the wearing of face coverings indoors to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On June 1, the University of Arkansas (UA) released a “Return to Campus” plan, requiring masks be worn in instances where social distancing wasn’t possible.

Now, this new resolution makes masks required in all indoor settings.

Chair of UA Faculty Senate Dr. Stephen Caldwell said this change comes after a number of students and staff expressed their concerns to him about not mandating masks on campus.

He said since this is a fluid situation, anything can happen and anything can change.

“The students need to be prepared for that,” Dr. Caldwell said. “The faculty and staff also need to be prepared for that contingency as well.”

The Board of Trustees will make a decision on whether or not they want to support this resolution at its next meeting.

Dr. Caldwell said if it doesn’t get approved, a number of faculty will probably change their mind about teaching in person.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA as we continue to follow this story.