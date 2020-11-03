UA student overcomes absentee ballot obstacles

"I knew that I would regret not trying to do everything that I could to be able to vote," Gibbs said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas student goes to great lengths to make sure her voice is heard in this year’s presidential elections.

I feel like a good citizen.

Brielle Gibbs is a Texas native, in her third year at the University of Arkansas.

Being able to finally vote in a presidential election, she decided to print out a request for an absentee ballot, instead of traveling the nearly nine hours home to vote.

She sent the request on October 16.

“It’s in, it’s time to vote,” she said. “I went down to the office all excited and they gave me my request back that I mailed like a week and a half ago.”

Her application was returned to her on October 27, after the absentee request deadline.

KNWA/FOX 24 reached out to USPS who says the machines couldn’t read her address because it was all on one line.

“They told me the mailman didn’t know where to send it,” she said.

Instead of sitting out of the election, Gibbs’ parents flew her home because she was determined to fulfill her civic duty.

“It was just really important to me and I’m really glad that I could actually vote and not have to sit and regret and wonder what would’ve happened,” she said.

I was very proud, it was a proud mom moment.

It was an honest mistake, that ultimately was solved in the end.

“I definitely will make sure that I do everything to make sure my absentee ballot gets to the people it needs to get to well before the due date,” she said.

USPS full statement:

With a record number of people across the country voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service’s number one priority between now and the November election is the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. Regarding the viewer’s ballot question, it appears an address error was at fault. As information, on election mail or any mail, the delivery address is an important part of a mailpiece. The Postal Service recommends using at least three lines for a complete address. Our automated mail processing machines read addresses on mailpieces from the bottom up and will first look for a city, state, and ZIP Code. In this case, the address was placed on one line and appears to have caused our processing machines to misread and return it to the customer. More information on proper addressing can be found on usps.com here: https://pe.usps.com/text/qsg300/Q602.htm. The 630,000 women and men of the Postal Service are deeply committed to our longstanding role in the electoral process, and we are actively working to deliver in this election season, including the following facts: 1. Since Sept. 4, the Postal Service has processed and delivered more than 122 million ballots, and it will continue to take all necessary steps to expeditiously process and prioritize the delivery of ballots this election season. ( This number includes both blank ballots delivered from election officials to voters and completed ballots from voters to election officials. Ballot counts here are measured by the use of Intelligent Mail Barcode with Ballot identifier. If a ballot was entered without these identifiers it is not measured in the count.) 2. From Oct. 26 through Nov. 24, the Postal Service is implementing extraordinary measures to advance and expedite the delivery of the nation’s ballots, consistent with past elections. These efforts include extra pick-ups, extra deliveries, and delivery units that will run regular collections on Sunday. 3. Other extraordinary measures include: Through Saturday, Oct. 31, local carriers will be checking for outgoing mail at every residential mailbox, including ballots, regardless if they have mail to deliver. Post offices may establish a “ballot postmark only” lines at retail counters which should be staffed at all times through Election Day. To better manage high volumes, if necessary, post offices may establish drive-through ballot postmark and/or drop options which will be staffed daily through Election Day. USPS

