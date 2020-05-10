UAFS Graduates plan for future

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, graduation ceremonies around the country have either been postponed or cancelled.

Though students at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith won’t get a traditional graduation ceremony this Spring, they said they are ready to start the next chapter of their life.

Michael Lay, a Media Communications graduate, has plans to move to Virginia and begin a career in Leadership Consulting. He’s the first in his family to receive a four-year degree, and is happy to be done with school rather than upset about missing the ceremony.

“I care, but it’s more about the fact that i’ve done what i’m required to do to complete it, and now i’m ready to go.” Lay said.

Taylor Wewer is also a UAFS graduate, recently accepting a scholarship to Notre Dame Law School. She said she’s glad she gets the extra time with family before heading off to Indiana.

“I think this has been a valuable lesson, it’s a hardship we have over come. The environment has changed, but it shows that college prepares us to handle these situations.” Wewer said.

Both graduates are unsure of when the ceremony will be rescheduled to, they’ve heard rumors it could be pushed to December.

For those graduating from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, a website is available for family and friends to see their graduate. Administrators said it will be up for as long as possible to view and recognize graduates accomplishments.