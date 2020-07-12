UAMS Chancellor tweets in support of statewide mandatory masking in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the heels of Arkansas’ largest single-day increase in cumulative COVID-19 cases, UAMS’ Chancellor tweeted Saturday in support of statewide mandatory masking.

Cam Patterson, who’s often joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) during daily COVID-19 briefings, tweeted “Statewide mandatory masking,” while quoting a post from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The story was about Saturday’s 1,061 increase in COVID-19 cases, which marked a new single-day high in the state.

Hutchinson has repeatedly advocated for individual responsibility rather than a mandatory mask mandate. States across the country are taking their own stances on this. Arkansas has experienced a spike in cases since taking steps to roll back restrictions put into place earlier in the outbreak.

