UAMS to expand emergency services for possible holiday COVID-19 surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson says its expanding emergency services to an adjacent parking deck and may double up patients in single rooms.

Dr. Patterson said UAMS is gravitating to a level two COVID-19 surge plan, because the staff is overwhelmed due to the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

This is going worse over the next couple of months before it gets better. DR. CAM PATTERSON, CHANCELLOR, UAMS

Dr. Patterson said he doesn’t want this to steer people away from getting the care that they need, he just wanted to stress the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines for the sake of Arkansas’ healthcare system.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, December 30, Dr. Patterson outlined how UAMS plans to handle the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and the expected surge from Christmas and New Year gatherings.