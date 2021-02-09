UAPD responds to third reported on-campus rape in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rape was reported on the University of Arkansas campus Sunday, according to UAPD. This marked the third reported rape in 2021.

The rape was reported at Walton Hall, a dormitory on campus. Last year, one in which COVID-19 shut down the campus for an extended time, only two rapes were reported. In 2019, four rapes and one case of sexual assault were reported.

Gillian Gullett is a University of Arkansas alumnus who graduated last May. She said she survived a 2017 rape, which she reported through Title IX.

“A lot of people don’t report because they don’t think anything’s actually going to happen,” Gullett said.

At the time, the reporting website was difficult to navigate, Gullett said, making the process that much harder. She ultimately emailed the Title IX director to complete the process, which took six months resulted in her attacker serving 10 hours of community service.

“I had hoped that something substantial would happen so it wouldn’t happen to anybody else,” Gullett said.

Gullett said the website is now much better and easier to use, which she said happened as a result of advocacy she did throughout her undergraduate career. She said there are significantly more rapes that don’t get reported than those that do, and seeing more reported cases could indicate victims feel better about the university’s response.

“People just aren’t reporting,” Gullett said. “While it’s never good when there’s a rise in sexual assaults, I think the more people reporting, the better.”

In a statement, the UA Title IX Coordinator said the university’s resources are geared toward helping survivors.

The University of Arkansas is dedicated to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our campus community. Our Title IX coordinators are focused on the prevention and elimination of sexual misconduct, providing access to resources and training throughout the year. The university also continues to require sexual assault and harassment prevention training for all new freshmen, new graduate students and transferring students. In addition, the Title IX office offers a number of resources that are available to victims of assault including hotlines and counseling services, as well as helpful information on how to file a report. And we encourage our community to utilize our reporting website, report.uark.edu, to report any concerns and help support a safe campus environment. Liz Means, Title IX Coordinator

Gullett said there are still steps administrators need to take. This includes reforming the freshmen University Perspective course to include mandatory sexual assault prevention training. Also, technology could play a part in identifying repeat offenders. An application called Callisto could help in that department.

“You’ve gotta think about the students in college at the time who are going to be reporting these instances,” Gullett said.