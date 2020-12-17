UARK to host smaller in-person graduation ceremonies this week after consulting ADH

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will host seven in-person graduation ceremonies this week after consulting with the state’s Dept. of Health. Some concerned parents said they fear the decision could put elderly and immunocompromised people at risk.

Sara Holm is a graduating Fulbright College student, and she said she’ll walk across the stage Friday.

“I managed to stick with it the entire time,” Holm said. “I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve had to struggle. There’ve been a lot of late nights, a lot of all nighters.”

The lead-up to graduation isn’t what Holm expected when she arrived on campus as a freshman. But she said taking part in an in-person ceremony was important to finishing the process.

“Students last semester didn’t have that opportunity,” Holm said. “I feel like that would’ve been a lot harder.”

John Thomas is a spokesperson for the UofA. He said the university canceled last semester’s ceremonies for one simple reason: there were still too many questions when it came to COVID-19.

“The reason we made that decision last semester was because there were a lot of unknowns with what can be done,” Thomas said.

This semester, administrators think they’ve learned successful practices from conducting in-person football and basketball games. Breaking up the traditional single ceremony into college-specific gatherings will limit people and exposure risk, and Thomas said administrators feel good about the in-person plan.

“We feel really comfortable with the plan we have in place,” Thomas said.

Some parents of UA students expressed their concerns about the decision to host in-person graduation ceremonies at the height of the pandemic. An email from a student’s father sent in December reflected those fears.

“The problem this poses for families of graduates, is that vulnerable members of the community will attend out of a sense of obligation to their loved ones,” the email said. “The university is unintentionally forcing grandparents and compromised family members to choose between their health, and supporting a young family member in their [sic] proudest moment.”

Regardless, the ceremonies will go on, six of which will be hosted in Bud Walton Arena. Thomas said masks will be required, and seating sections will be blocked off for family members.

“There will be UAPD officers there,” Thomas said. “There will be Landmark staff, as well, to help people get seated as well as remind them of the mask mandate.”

Holm said several family members are making the trip but not the full crew that would’ve come if there wasn’t a pandemic. In fact, it wasn’t until recently that her mother decided to make the trip.

“We didn’t decide that until I think a few weeks ago,” Holm said.

Now pursuing a graduate degree, Holm said she hopes the next graduation is a little different.

“Hopefully next year when I walk for the master’s, hopefully the rest of the family can be there at that time,” Holm said.

The UofA will live stream all seven ceremonies.