Union Christian Academy to add live-streamed classes for students

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– Union Christian Academy, in Fort Smith is putting a new twist to online learning offering a live, dynamic classroom setting to students even when they’re at home.

Union Christian Academy is just one of many schools that’s also had to create a plan to help students learn during the pandemic. Head of School, Ricky Massengale said they will begin live streaming their middle and high school classes.

He said they will also offer recorded streams of elementary school classes in order to accommodate parents schedules.

Massengale said after working in education for 15 years, he’s learned that students learn best in a live classroom setting. Therefore he’s found a way to make it accessible at home.

He said the streams will be real time, with real teachers and he’s looking for ways to bring the best classroom setting to students.

“The act is not gonna change, college is not gonna change, careers are not gonna change. So we’re not gonna stop, so we wanna find the most dynamic, effective way to offer a christian education

To the river valley as we possibly can,” Massengale said.

He said the school will be offering both in person and online classes this coming school year, and students will be able to switch between them as their comfort levels adjust.

He said he’s working to help students realize just how important their education is, before it’s over.