United Way NWA’s 211 Helpline expands reach to aid Arkansans

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is working to answer the call of Arkansans in need.

Arkansas 211 is a free and confidential referral service that connects close to three million Arkansans to available health and human service resources in their specific community. In addition to the organization’s newly revamped website which guides users through a guided search, the helpline is also accessible by simply dialing 2-1-1 or by texting your zip code to 898211.

Dallas Mudd, VP of Operations for the United Way of NWA, joined KNWA / Fox 24’s Tavares Jones to talk more in-depth about crucial the need for the helpline across the state, and why more Arkansas residents are depending on the use of the 211 Helpline more than ever before.

“The top referrals that we’re getting calls about are employment & income, food, utility assistance, and housing. With employment & income calls spiking 700 percent,” said Mudd

Mudd says when the COVID-19 spike hit early in March, the call volume for the 211 call center spiked about 300 to 400 percent.

“In 2019, we received around 4,500 calls for the entire year. This year to date, we’ve already received 14,000 calls and the busy time for 211 hasn’t even happened yet. That happens in the winter and holidays.” Mudd added.

For more information on the Arkansas 211 campaign and how you can help support the mission of the United Way of Northwest Arkansas. Click here.