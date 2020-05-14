United Way of NWA hosts virtual blazing BINGO & Hot sauce challenge

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for a blazing night of virtual fun, in an effort to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization’s Young Leaders Society cabinet is hosting the virtual Zoom event on Thursday, May 14, at 5:30 P.M., which includes several rounds of BINGO and a Hot Sauce Challenge! The event benefits the United Way of Northwest Arkansas’ COVID-19 Response Fund, established to support local community members impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Hosted by Brock Short of the Brock & Marci in the Morning show on Star 101.5, the event will also feature several Hot Sauce Challenge contestants from the Northwest Arkansas corporate business sector including Kimberly Clark, Sam’s Club, JB Hunt, and Signature Bank of Arkansas.

For a donation starting at just $20, participants will help families and people in need to access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more. 100% of the donations received stay local.

To register, click here. You can also donate by texting “YPCOVID19” to 41444