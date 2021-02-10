University of Arkansas closes campus tonight due to winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to winter weather, the University of Arkansas announced on it’s website it will close campus operations and cancel on-campus and hybrid classes after 7:30 p.m. tonight with bus service stopping at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday will have an 11 a.m. delayed start for campus operations. On-campus and hybrid classes scheduled before 11 a.m. Thursday are cancelled and those after 11 a.m. continue as scheduled.

Buses start running at 10 a.m. Thursday. Check uark.passiogo.com for bus routes and schedules. Remote and online classes continue as scheduled.