University of Arkansas Faculty Senate votes on in-person learning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A month ago the Board of Trustees passed a resolution that the University of Arkansas should push for more in-person learning.

Associate professor and Faculty Senate chair, Stephen Caldwell says, “they did not mandate that there be more classes for the spring semester just that they would like to see more classes.”

Caldwell tells me that in response to this, the university Provost started to explore different avenues to make this happen.

“For the spring semester faculty would be able to require in-person attendance if they were teaching an in-person course,” Caldwell says.

Polices that student body president Julia Nall says went too far. Nall says, “we had some concerns about requiring students to attend in-person classes during a pandemic, in addition to just general covid anxiety, we have a lot of kids who just stayed home this semester.”

Nall and her student body forwarded their unanimous concerns to the faculty senate who on December, 9th, Voted 28 to 5 in favor of leaving the decision of in-person learning to the individual student.

“A number of faculty who expressed concern about losing attorney in the classroom,” Caldwell says, “and we’re happy to do it I really feel like our faculty is going above and beyond to try and accommodate as many scenarios as possible but it is very difficult.”

While the student body and the Faculty Senate both agree they should continue to handle in-person learning the way they have been, it is still entirely up to the university administration on whether the policy is approved or denied.