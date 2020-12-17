University of Arkansas hosting in-person graduation ceremonies through the weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Graduation is a day many look forward to and although the ceremonies will look different at the University of Arkansas, officials tells us they have done everything to make sure everyone has a memorable experience and stays safe.

Manager of University Communications, John Thomas said about 1,900 students registered to graduate during the December ceremonies which will take place within the next three days.

The all-university commencement ceremony is Thursday at 4pm. It will recognize graduates and law students. Each college will then have their own ceremonies and that is when undergraduates will get to walk the stage, those take place Friday and Saturday.

Ceremonies will be shorter than usual lasting about an hour, and the arena will be cleaned and disinfected in between each one.

Students will check-in, and go straight to their seats and there will be no procession. All attendees will need a ticket to get into the venue.

“The blocks of seats that guests have to sit at are in blocks of six. Each family has about 6 seats that are blocked off together, so that they can all sit together. They are distanced from the next group of six,” said Thomas.

Everyone will also have to wear a mask. Thomas said they will have plenty of staff to make sure everything goes smoothly and make sure people are following the safety guidelines.

With the health crisis looming over there are concerns about such a large group of people coming together and this becoming a super spreader event

Thomas said they worked with the department of health to make sure they could host the ceremonies safely. Also hosting basketball games in the arena during the pandemic has helped give them a blueprint of handling large crowds in the venue.

Thomas said this is a big moment for many students and they don’t want to take it away from them. He said the shorter, condensed ceremonies, social distancing practices and face coverings are all in place to protect everyone in attendance.

“There’s always a concern and possibility of anyone getting a positive test or contracting the virus when you are around other people. That’s why we are telling everyone to wear a mask. That is one of the ways you can prevent that.”

Thomas said it will take everyone doing their part to keep the university community safe.

Now, anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, anyone feeling any symptoms or has come in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus should stay home.

When it comes to post-graduation celebrations, Thomas said for families to keep those safety guidelines we have had in place in mind.

For those who cannot make the graduation, no need to worry every graduation ceremony will be live-streamed.

If you are driving in the area you can expect higher traffic near the Bud Walton Arena this afternoon through Saturday.