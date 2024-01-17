FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Originally set to resume classes this week, University of Arkansas students found themselves returning to a campus closed due to inclement weather.

U of A communications director John Thomas spoke with KNWA/FOX24 about the university’s response to winter weather conditions that have led to the closure of the campus this week.

Thomas revealed that the university operates a dedicated weather committee of representatives from various departments on campus. This committee convenes to analyze both weather and road conditions.

They consider factors such as the safety of off-campus students and road conditions that could cause problems with getting to campus. If these considerations indicate potential risks, the committee decides to close the university.

Thomas emphasized that the committee assesses daily conditions and looks ahead for any potential threats that might affect the safety of the university community.

Despite the closure of academic activities, dining services will continue to operate under reduced hours to provide essential food services to students.

While the main academic buildings are closed, certain facilities including the Recreation Center, University Union, and the library will remain open, with adjusted hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For on-campus students, Thomas stressed the importance of remaining safe during this closure.

“We are not rushing anyone back to campus obviously. For those students that maybe stuck somewhere or that may be experiencing some problem where they live, because of the winter weather. We are also encouraging our faculty to work with those students,” Thomas said.

The committee will meet to discuss when students will officially begin classes back on campus.