University of Arkansas students feel unsafe in dorms

"Possible cases, you may or you may not have it, that's fine you can just stay with everyone who's supposed to be healthy."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at the University of Arkansas are concerned with their safety after claiming they’re being co-mingled with the students who are in quarantine and isolation during a fire drill.

After a senior year cut short, Alexis Barnett came to the UA excited for the next chapter.

“I expected to not be housed with people who are sick,” she said.

As a freshman, she opted to live at Maple Hill East.

She claims there’s a quarantine room right next to her.

It’s just the housing possibly sick people with presumably healthy people is just… I don’t understand how that plan was supposed to go well. ALEXIS BARNETT, FRESHMAN, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

She said the student living there participated in a fire drill last week.

If she tests positive, how many people was she around in those 60 secs that we were going down the stairs? Did she touch the handrails? ALEXIS BARNETT, FRESHMAN, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

John Thomas, a University of Arkansas spokesman, said the university has set up many things to ensure there’s no reason for people in isolation or quarantine to leave their rooms.

“We’re providing meals to these students, trash pick up, laundry service,” he said.

He said something like a fire drill would be one exception.

That’s not safe. There are 100 plus kids going down the stairs at the same time with somebody who might have corona. ALEXIS BARNETT, FRESHMAN, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

KNWA/FOX 24 News asked Rushing if the students in quarantine were notified ahead of time of the drill and if they were told about extra precautions they needed to take.

“I’m not sure of that,” he said. “I’m not aware if they are thinking that proactively.”

Rushing said he couldn’t confirm but if he had to guess, these types of conversations were discussed as soon as the student was put into isolation or quarantine.

Everything that the university has done and will do moving forward is with the intent to continue our mission of teaching and learning while keeping the entire campus community safe. MARK RUSHING, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS SPOKESMAN

He said the university is doing all that it can to try and protect all students.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to make sure that there’s no reason for those students to leave their rooms while in quarantine or isolation,” he said.

That’s exactly what Barnett is wanting.

“Now, it’s just kind of worrisome, it’s kind of scary,” she said. “Now, every time you go out you [wonder] did I pass somebody who might be sick?”

Barnett said she wishes she would’ve known about the quarantine students from the university before hearing it from the students themselves.

“The only reason that I know it and some other people know it is because they’ve been at the right place at the right time to hear things,” she said.

She said she’s seen students who said they’re in quarantine go to the main office and do things like ask for their mail.

If they tested negative, that’s great, but if they test positive, they took the elevator, walked downstairs, and talked to the person at the front desk. ALEXIS BARNETT, FRESHMAN, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

She said she understands why the U of A is concerned with violating student’s privacy, but wishes they could at least inform students of where possible quarantine and isolated students might be located.

“Nobody’s going to go on their door hounding ‘you need to go home, you need to leave,” she said. “We just want to be aware of where they are and how we can avoid that.”

Rushing said because it’s a student privacy concern, the communication is going to those individuals who either need to isolate or quarantined and not the larger population.

“In this case student privacy may prevent us from notifying everyone of individual cases but the whole quarantine set up is designed to protect our entire student body population,” he said.

Rushing said if there is a group of cases in one area or one dorm or floor, all of those individuals will be informed.

“The U of A will track that and then notify the people to be tested and go to a virtual format,” he said.

Rushing said if a student sees that isolation or quarantine rules are not being followed, to notify the university.

“We will investigate it,” he said.

Rushing said students can also report misconduct to the university’s website.

There are 250 rooms set aside across the housing system to isolate or quarantine students as needed.

Stay with us as we continue to follow the status of COVID-19 surrounding the University of Arkansas.