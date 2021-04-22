UofA professor pushes for traffic stops without police

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An article was recently published by a professor of the UofA which advocates for the removal of police from routine traffic stops.

Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas, Jordan Blair Woods, titled his article “Traffic Without Police”. He says the goal of publishing this is to reorganize our current policing system.

“The paper really reimagines what a traffic enforcement system that is conducted by non-police actors would look like,” says Woods.

Reorganization he feels would go a long way police reform.

“The fact that we see unfortunate killings, and story after story of men of color suffering violence at traffic stops,” says Woods.

I spoke to Tontitown Police Chief, Corey Jenison, and he tells me while he’s open to solving issues with meaningful reform, he worries this is not the way to go about it.

“Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous things that we do anymore. I feel like you’re playing with people’s lives for that matter. If you’re not training them to handle this because it is a minor traffic violation, doesn’t mean the police haven’t been shot at,” says Jenison.

I asked Woods his thoughts on putting a traffic agency into these potentially dangerous situations, he believes these situations would no longer be dangerous with the police out of the picture.

“A lot of it is connected to the indication of the power that they conduct themselves in during the traffic stop, that is above and beyond asking for a drivers license,” says Woods.

Woods also wants to clarify this article is not a push to defund the police. Logistically to make this happen he acknowledges there would be needed funding at a state level, and he hopes his paper will help spearhead the conversation.