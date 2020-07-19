UPDATE: Fayetteville Police search for black Xterra SUV after driver kills man in Saturday hit-and-run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a black Xterra SUV after the driver killed a man in a hit-and-run Saturday evening.

A black Xterra-style SUV similar to this was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The driver struck man near Cleveland and Sunset in Fayetteville around 7:18 before fleeing the scene, said Fayetteville Lt. Tim Shepherd. The vehicle was a black Xterra SUV with a luggage rack.. Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description that looks like it may have sustained damage is encouraged to reach out to the Fayetteville PD’s tips hotline.

“Anyone with information about the collision, we ask them to come forward,” said Sgt. James Jennings of the Fayetteville Police Dept.